If you ask Sinead O'Connor, her fourth marriage to Barry Herridge was doomed from the start.

Splitting from Herridge on Christmas Eve, just 18 days after swapping vows at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, O'Connor, 45, argues that her short-lived union was "like living in a coffin."

"It felt like I was living in a coffin. It was going to be a coffin for both of us and I saw him crushed," the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer told the U.K. Sun Wednesday. "The whole reason I ended it was out of respect and love for the man."

Revealing their split on her official website Monday, O'Connor explained that she knew her new husband wasn't The One just three hours after saying "I do."

In that short timeframe, "[our] marriage was kyboshed by the behavior of certain people in my husband's life."

Searching for drugs on her wedding night, O'Connor says her new husband was "frightened" by her erratic behavior.

"We ended up in a cab in some place that was quite dangerous. I wasn't scared -- but he's a drugs counselor. What was I thinking?" O'Connor admitted to The Sun. "Then I was handed a load of crack. Barry was very frightened -- that kind of messed everything up a bit really."

Declaring her ex a "wonderful man," O'Connor believes Herridge was "too nice to [end the marriage himself]. And too nice to trap."

The singer seems to have learned her lesson, however, telling The Sun that she has married for the last time. "I don't think I will even date anyone," she said.

