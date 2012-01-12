Sinead O'Connor's antics have once again taken a turn into the tragic. The Irish singer, who recently wed, broke up with, and then reunited with therapist Barry Herridge, tells the London Sun that she attempted suicide last Thursday in Los Angeles.

"I took an overdose," reveals Sinead, who also admits she nearly tried again two days ago. "God obviously wants me around, though I can't think why."

On Wednesday, the problem-plagued mother of four sent out a barrage of tweets detailing her fragile emotional state.

"i realize i will be in trouble 4 doing this but..Ireland is a VERY hard place to find help in," Sinead wrote. "having tried other ways 1st anyone know a psychiatrist in Dublin or Wicklow? I'm really unwell -- and in danger."

She quickly reiterated the urgency of the situation: "i desperately need to get back on meds today. am in serious danger."

O'Connor, 45, who also claimed to be suffering from a broken ankle, blamed her spiral on the fallout from her impulsive marriage.

On Sunday, the Independent newspaper wondered whether her new husband's work with drug-addicted teens was at odds with his marriage to someone who went searching for pot shortly after they exchanged vows in a pink Cadillac at a Las Vegas chapel.

Thankfully, Sinead eventually got back on Twitter to thank her followers for their suggestions and support, insisting that was she "feeling much better."

"I just had to make a cry for help," she told the Sun.

"dont be ashamed to reach out an dont mind any1 bashes u for it," O'Connor tweeted. "thats what hospitals said today. so.. thank God for twitter and Gods lovely ppl. now me work.. then me love up me man."

This isn't the first time she has used Twitter as a lifeline. In September, the singer sent a similar series of soul-baring tweets, saying, "I [bleeping] hate Ireland so much. All this s--- we're not supposed to say. Including suicidal feelings, sex, etc. U just get treated like a crazy person. I want to go to heaven SO bad."

In 2007, Sinead admitted to Oprah that she tried to kill herself on her 33rd birthday in 1999. Four years later, she was diagnosed as bipolar.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

Sinead calls off divorce

Sinead's 'glorious' Sin City nuptials

Sinead through the years