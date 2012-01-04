Sinead O'Connor's rollercoaster romance with Barry Herridge has taken another turn.

Though the 45-year-old singer recently announced plans to divorce Herridge, O'Connor announced they have reconciled via Twitter Tuesday.

"Spent a beautiful evening of love making with none other than my husband," the Irish singer wrote. "We decided to be boyfriend and girlfriend again and stay married, but we did rush [into tying the knot]."

O'Connor predicts they will be "sickeningly happy" together and plans to meet with a marriage counselor. She also hopes to move in with Herridge, 38, "in like a year, like regular people."

O'Connor and Herridge wed on Dec. 8. singer's birthday, at Las Vegas' Little White Wedding Chapel -- the same spot where Britney Spears and Jason Alexander tied the knot in 2004. It was the fourth marriage for the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer, whose ex-husbands include music producer John Reynolds, journalist Nicholas Sommerlad and musician Steve Cooney.

