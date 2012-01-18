Sinead O'Connor wants some peace.

After a tumultuous several months back in the spotlight -- sharing suicidal thoughts on Twitter, trolling for sex online, eloping with and then annulling a quickie marriage to Barry Herridge -- the Irish singer, 45, announced Tuesday that's she's seeking help.

PHOTOS: Celeb health scares

"Gonna be off radar for few weeks. But will be back. Worry not," the "Nothing Compares 2U" singer tweeted. "I'm going to hospital. Treatment for depression."

O'Connor added that she is "Not at all well. But they will put me back together quick."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's shortest marriages

Last week, O'Connor publicly regretted marrying Herridge Dec. 8 in Las Vegas for the "enormous damage" it inflicted on "my innocent flower of a husband . . . I became very ill as a result of what was done to my husband…and became depressed."

PHOTOS: Stars of the 90s, where are they now

O'Connor assured her Twitter followers that she'll "be grand in few weeks. was right decision to call hospital. They fab. Good team. I be me again in 2 weeks they say. Don't want anyone worrying. Should only worry if a depressed person DOESN'T go hospital. All will be well."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly