Sinead O'Connor has teased fans with a glimpse of her wedding day, telling them the ceremony was "too glorious for words."

The "Nothing Compares 2 U" hitmaker wed therapist Barry Herridge in the back of a pink Cadillac at A Little White Wedding Chapel on the Las Vegas strip on Thursday, her 45th birthday.

O'Connor logged online after the ceremony to confirm the marriage to her followers, promising to give them a full rundown of her big day on Sunday.

She also used the post to poke fun at the trend for stars to invite famous friends to their nuptials, by uploading a picture of empty chairs alongside the caption: "photo of the celebrity guests at our wedding."

In the post, O'Connor wrote, "Dear friends ... amongst whom I include whomever may be reading this with a view to writing about the glorious marriage. Am blogging this cus media people are naturally seeking me.

"On sunday I will put up (a) blog on whole day. Too glorious for words."