Sinead O'Connor debuts face tattoo at music festival, explains ink in new blog post

By Chris Gardner

You'd think that by this point, Sinead O'Connor has pulled every shocking trick out of her sleeve. Think again.

The controversial rock star debuted a pair of permanent markings on her face when she stepped on the stage during the second day of the Bestival music festival at Robin Hill Country Park in Isle of Wight, U.K., on Sept. 6, 2013.

The light-colored tattoos are in the shape of a "B" and a "Q" and located on the middle of her cheeks, just below each eye.

O'Connor explained the ink in three cryptic lines in a new post on her official website.

"Brendan Quinlan.. "It's what it is".. Un ange passe ; )

There's a bottle of Agent Provocateur in someone's room that

Belongs to me."

