Eighteen days after Sinead O'Connor and Barry Herridge vowed to stay together until "death do us part," the newlyweds have had a change of heart.

O'Connor, 45, made the announcement on her official website Monday, where she explained that "within three hours the ceremony being over the marriage was kyboshed by the behavior of certain people in my husband's life."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's shortest marriages

That wasn't the only red flag, according to O'Connor. "[There was] a wild ride I took us on looking for a bit of a smoke of weed for my wedding night as I don't drink," she wrote. "My husband was enormously wounded and very badly affected by that experience and also by the attitude of those close to him toward our marriage. It became apparent to me that if he were to stay with me he would be losing too much to bear."

PHOTOS: Biggest breakups of 2011

"A woman wants to be a joy to her husband," O'Connor added. "So you love someone? Set them free."

Despite their sudden split, O'Connor believes Herridge, 38, is "a wonderful man" and said she still loves him "very much."

PHOTOS: Over-the-top celebrity weddings

"I'm sorry I'm not a more regular woman. I truly believe, though it is painful to admit, we made a mistake rushing into getting married, for altruistic reasons, and weren't aware or prepared for the consequences on my husband's life and the lives of those close to him," she explained. "He has been terribly unhappy and I have therefore ended the marriage. I think he is too nice to do so. And too nice to trap."

PHOTOS: Quickest celeb engagements ever

O'Connor and Herridge wed on the singer's birthday at Las Vegas' Little White Wedding Chapel -- the same spot where Britney Spears and Jason Alexander tied the knot in 2004. It was the the fourth marriage for the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer, whose ex-husbands include music producer John Reynolds, journalist Nicholas Sommerlad and musician Steve Cooney.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly