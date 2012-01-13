Sinead O'Connor isn't shy about speaking her mind.

The 45-year-old Irish singer wrote on her blog Friday that her marriage to Barry Herridge "is now over, and I hope the media will kindly leave the poor man alone to get on with his life."

O'Connor wed Herridge on Dec. 8 in Las Vegas, separated 16 days later, then appeared to reconcile with her hubby again last week. In her blog, she blamed the Irish media for causing "enormous damage deliberately and maliciously to [her] innocent flower of a husband."

"Slowly, since we were married, I became very ill as a result of what was done to my husband and I was unable to cope," she wrote. "And became depressed. The behavior of one particular paper resulted in very serious damage to my husband and myself personally and consequently made the marriage untenable, so that it is now over."

"I will never again associate myself romantically with anyone and I could not bear to see those things done again to someone I love," she added.

O'Connor assured fans her psychiatrist said she is "not bipolar and [does] not need to be on meds for longer than a few months."

"I will be fine again within days," she wrote. "I'm gonna be me. And if anyone doesn't like that they can seek therapy. Because I am wonderful. Exactly as I am, as Bridget Jones would say."

