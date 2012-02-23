Sinead O'Connor is determined to strip down to nothing for a Playboy shoot before she dies -- because she was too "miserable" to shed her clothes when she was a young singer.

RELATED: Sinead O'Connor's Evolving Look

The "Nothing Compares 2 U" hit maker, 45, is eager to pose for a racy spread in Hugh Hefner's magazine in the future, and has another desire she wants to carry out in her lifetime.

RELATED: Sinead Sends Twitter Plea for Help

She tells The Word magazine, "There's so much I wouldn't [have] liked to do when I was younger and I was too miserable and Irish."

RELATED: The Year in Hookups and Breakups

"A Playboy shoot is on my bucket list. And I like the idea of doing some interview in weird sex gear, talking about something really serious. The economy! You can talk about serious issues while you're b------ naked, on all fours, in your dog collar!"