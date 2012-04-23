Between her bouts with depression and suicide attempts, Sinead O'Connor has tried to hop back on the horse several times over the past few months, but in an announcement made Monday, the singer reveals that for the rest of 2012, she's taking things slow, including canceling her upcoming tour.

"With enormous regret I must announce that I have to cancel all touring for the year as I am very unwell due to bipolar disorder," the 45-year-old Irish singer penned on her blog. "As you all know I had a very serious breakdown between December and March and I had been advised by my doctor not to go on tour but didn't want to 'fail' or let anyone down as the tour was already booked to coincide with album release. So very stupidly I ignored his advice to my great detriment, attempting to be stronger than I actually am."

"I apologize sincerely for any difficulties this may cause. While touring will be cancelled I do hope and plan to appear at the Curtis Mayfield tribute in The Lincoln Centre in July," she continued.

In January, the "Nothing Compares 2U" singer shared with her Twitter followers that she was going into the hospital to be treated for depression. A week earlier, she sought out advice from her fans after a suicide attempt.

That same month, she ended things with her on-again, off-again love Barry Herridge, who she married Dec. 8 but separated from him just 16 days later.

"I will never again associate myself romantically with anyone and I could not bear to see those things done again to someone I love," she write on her blog, swearing off romance for good.

