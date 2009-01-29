LONDON Amy Winehouse's spokesman says the singer's home in north London was broken into while she was on vacation in the Caribbean.

Spokesman Chris Goodman says Winehouse has reported guitars and music-recording equipment stolen.

Goodman said Friday the home was left empty when Winehouse was on her much-publicized vacation on the island of St. Lucia.

He says Winehouse's neighbors spotted the burglars Thursday and called police. Officers found the front door kicked in. No arrests have been made.

Winehouse shot to stardom with the multi-Grammy-winning album "Back to Black" in 2006 and has a fortune estimated by the Sunday Times at 10 million pounds ($15 million).