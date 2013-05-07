Singer arrested in Calif. murder-for-hire sting
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The lead singer of Grammy-nominated heavy metal band As I Lay Dying was arrested Tuesday in Southern California as authorities said he tried to hire an undercover detective to kill his estranged wife.
Tim Lambesis, 32, was arrested at a retail business in Oceanside, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
The statement said detectives received information Thursday that Lambesis had solicited someone to kill his wife, who lives in nearby Encinitas. A task force from several law enforcement agencies quickly launched an investigation that led to the arrest.
The department would give no further details on the investigation.
As I Lay Dying formed in San Diego in 2000 and has released six albums including 2007's "An Ocean Between Us," which reached No. 8 on Billboard's charts. A track from the album was nominated for a Grammy for top metal performance.
It was not clear whether Lambesis had hired an attorney, and a phone message seeking comment left at a number listed in his name was not immediately returned.
According to its website, the band is scheduled to tour the country with several other metal acts starting later this month.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Mar. 21, 2018 These are country music's most eligible bachelors