LONDON (AP) -- Singer and songwriter Bryan Ferry has married for the second time in a private ceremony on the Turks and Caicos Islands.

A spokesman for the 66-year-old Roxy Music star says he married 29-year-old Amanda Sheppard on Jan. 4 at a luxury resort in the British Caribbean territory.

The spokesman said in a statement Wednesday that Ferry wore a dark blue suit by Anderson & Sheppard, while the bride wore a white dress by Lanvin.

Ferry, who has had a recording career spanning nearly 40 years, was recently named a Commander of the British Empire, or CBE, by Queen Elizabeth II.

Roxy Music released its first single, "Virginia Plain," in 1972, and went on to have hits throughout the 1970s and 80s.

Ferry has also enjoyed a successful solo career and released his latest album, "Olympia," in 2010.