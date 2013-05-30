VISTA, Calif. (AP) — A heavy metal singer accused of trying to hire someone to kill his estranged wife has been released from a San Diego County jail after posting $2 million bail.

U-T San Diego (http://bit.ly/11b5W7x) reports Tim Lambesis was released from the jail in Vista on Thursday.

A judge last week reduced Lambesis' bail from $3 million to $2 million.

Lambesis must wear a GPS monitor, is subject to strict travel restrictions and must stay away from his wife and children.

Prosecutors say Lambesis, frontman for Grammy-winning band "As I Lay Dying," paid $1,000 to an undercover detective posing as a hit man. He has pleaded not guilty to solicitation for murder.

Lambesis' attorney Thomas Warwick says the singer had been using steroids and they'd had a devastating effect on his mind.

