LONDON (AP) -- Lawyers have told Britain's High Court that singer Charlotte Church has settled her claims against the publisher of the News of the World over alleged phone hacking.

RELATED: Murdoch to pay Jude Law and others hacking damages

The settlement with the defunct Sunday newspaper, was announced in court on Thursday, and comes only days before the case was to be tried at London's High Court. Terms of the settlement were not immediately disclosed.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Settles With Publicist

News International, a division of News Corp., has tried hard to keep phone hacking cases from going to trial. It has launched its own compensation program, overseen by a respected former judge, and has paid out millions in out-of-court settlements for about 60 cases.

RELATED: Notorious Cheating Scandals

Church told a judge-led inquiry about the intense media intrusion into her family's private life.