NEW YORK (AP) -- Darlene Love, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who's considered one of the best background singers of all time, is recovering from a mild heart attack.

Her agent Eric Stevens says the 71-year-old experienced some discomfort prior to a performance over the weekend in Asbury Park, N.J. As the pain grew a day later, Love went to a hospital and was told she suffered a mild heart attack.

Steven says doctors "expect a hundred and ten percent recovery as early as next week" for Love. She has returned home and her planned concerts will go on.

Love lent her voice to several of Phil Spector's hits in the 1960s, in acts like the Crystals and Bob B. Soxx and the Blue Jeans. Love also has Broadway and film credits.