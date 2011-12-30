Things are looking up for "At Last" singer Etta James.

The 73-year-old blues great's manager has confirmed the singer's condition has improved and that James is now breathing on her own after being taken off a respirator.

Lupe De Leon told The Associated Press Friday that James' blood pressure is also back to normal.

Diagnosed with terminal leukemia and suffering from dementia, James was put on the respirator after being admitted to a Southern California hospital December 21 due to breathing difficulty.

The entertainer's cancer was declared incurable three weeks ago.

