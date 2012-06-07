NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- Federal prosecutors have charged five-time Grammy winner Lauryn Hill with willfully failing to file income tax returns with the IRS.

RELATED: Lauryn Hill: Rohan Marley Not the Father of My Sixth Child

Authorities say Hill earned more than $1.6 million during the three years that she failed to file returns. Prosecutors say her primary source of income is royalties from the recording and film industries.

RELATED: Stars With Money Woes

The 37-year-old South Orange, N.J., resident is scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate on June 29.

RELATED: Which Celebs Come From Wealthy Background?

Hill got her start with The Fugees and began her solo career in 1998 with the critically acclaimed album, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."