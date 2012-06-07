Singer Lauryn Hill faces federal tax charges
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- Federal prosecutors have charged five-time Grammy winner Lauryn Hill with willfully failing to file income tax returns with the IRS.
Authorities say Hill earned more than $1.6 million during the three years that she failed to file returns. Prosecutors say her primary source of income is royalties from the recording and film industries.
The 37-year-old South Orange, N.J., resident is scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate on June 29.
Hill got her start with The Fugees and began her solo career in 1998 with the critically acclaimed album, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."
