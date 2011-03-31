Singer Michael Buble weds TV star Luisana Lopilato
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) -- Canadian pop star Michael Buble has married Argentine TV actress Luisana Lopilato in a civil ceremony.
RELATED: The 20 hottest international women
The Grammy-winning singer of "Crazy Love" and his Argentine sweetheart posed for a mob of fans after tying the knot in downtown Buenos Aires Thursday. She was wearing a violet dress with silver high heels and Buble wore a sharp gray suit as they smooched for the cameras. Then Lopilato tossed a bouquet of purple orchids into the crowd.
RELATED: Learn all about Buble's music career on MSN
Buble won the Grammy last month for traditional pop vocal album. Lopilato made her name on Argentine TV sitcoms.
They plan a full ceremony with 300 guests next month at a mansion outside Buenos Aires.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- May. 29, 2018 Take a look at this month's Hollywood romance report!
- May. 29, 2018 Catch up on the biggest music moments of the month!