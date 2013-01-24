NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Buble has something new to sing about: becoming a father.

In an online video posted Thursday by the YouTube account of Buble's wife, Luisana Lopilato, a sonogram with the words "Mini Buble!!!" is shown. The 20-second video ends up with words: "We're having a baby Buble!!!!"

The 37-year-old Canadian singer and his 25-year-old Argentine actress-wife were married in 2011. The couple met in 2009 during a South American concert tour.

A representative for Buble confirmed that the couple are expecting.

Buble is a Grammy-winning pop singer who has sold millions of albums, including "Crazy Love" and 2011's "Christmas." Lopilato made her name as a model and in Argentine sitcoms and soap operas.

