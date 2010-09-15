LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Bluesy crooner Michael Grimm has traded his fedora for the crown on "America's Got Talent."

The Waveland, Miss., native was revealed as the winner of the NBC variety competition on its season conclusion airing Wednesday. Viewers cast their votes after Tuesday's show.

The 30-year-old Grimm beat a varied trio of rival acts. They included the runner-up, 10-year-old singing sensation Jackie Evancho of Pittsburgh. Other finalists were Prince Poppycock, the outlandishly costumed operatic creation of Los Angeles store clerk John Quale (KWHAL-lay), and the performance troupe Fighting Gravity, a group of 13 fraternity brothers from Virginia Tech at Blacksburg, Va.

As winner, Grimm will headline a national tour and collect a $1 million prize.

