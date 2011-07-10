The royals weren't the only ones having a big to-do in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Singer Monica married Los Angeles Laker Shannon Brown-- again! -- at a lavish bash, Us Weekly can confirm.

Monica, 30, and Brown, 25, had a small, secret wedding at their Los Angeles home in November of last year.

For Saturday's party, the couple went all out, hiring celeb wedding planner Mindy Weiss to coordinate the festivities. Fat Burger was served at the reception -- and dessert included a Charm City Cake.

The "Boy Is Mine" singer met Brown last summer when he played her love interest in the video for her song "Love All Over Me." She announced their engagement in October, flashing a huge engagement ring on Twitter.

Monica and ex-fiance Rodney "Rocko" Hill share sons Rodney Jr., 6, and Romelo, 3.