CHICAGO (AP) -- A spokesman for R. Kelly says the R&B singer is in the hospital after emergency throat surgery.

RELATED: The most famous celeb hush-money scandals

Kelly publicist Allan Mayer said Wednesday that doctors drained an abscess on one of Kelly's tonsils on Tuesday and that the singer will be "laid up indefinitely" at Chicago's Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

RELATED: The best Grammy fashion lessons

Mayer says Kelly had been complaining of throat pain recently and was rushed to the hospital after a throat exam.

RELATED: Check out what your favorite celebs are up to this week