NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Randy Travis remains in critical condition in a Texas hospital after doctors used a pump to stabilize his heart.

A news release from Travis' publicist on Tuesday says he underwent the procedure after checking into the hospital Sunday with viral cardiomyopathy (kahr-dee-oh-my-OP-uh-thee), a heart condition caused by a virus.

The publicist, Kirt Webster, says the peripheral left ventricular assist device was used to stabilize Travis's heart prior to a hospital transfer to Dallas.

Travis thanked fans in the news release "for their love and support during this time."

No other details about the 54-year-old Grammy winner's condition were available.

The Mayo Clinic website says the disease weakens and enlarges the heart muscle, making it harder for the heart to pump blood and carry it to the rest of the body. It can lead to heart failure