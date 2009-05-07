On Thursday, Rihanna made another rare public appearance, honoring 6-year-old Isabelle Huurman, who has pleaded publicly to find her best friend, leukemia patient Jasmina Anema, a bone marrow transplant.

"I am so honored to be here to present the 'Links of Love' award to Isabelle for all she has done for her best friend," Rihanna, 21, told the crowd -- which included Kylie Minogue, Chelsea Clinton and The Office's Amy Ryan -- at the DKMS Gala in NYC. "Thank you, Isabelle. Isabelle has spent time with Jasmina, and you're right -- she is awesome and absolutely worth fighting for. I also have to say she is lucky to have you. You're an incredible best friend. And best friends are very, very, very important, the kind that we all would be lucky to have. You rock, Isabelle! Come up here!"

Rihanna -- who has previously visited Jasmina in the hospital -- then awarded Isabelle with a gold "best friend" necklace.

The "Umbrella" singer -- who wowed fans earlier in the week in a Dolce and Gabbana suit and bow tie at the Met gala -- was glowing at Thursday's event.

"I just passed her," Kylie Minogue told Usmagaizne.com. "She looked fantastic!"

Asked how she was feeling, Rihanna posed proudly and told Us, "You tell me!"