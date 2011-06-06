MIAMI (AP) -- A publicist for Sean Kingston says the "Beautiful Girls" singer is breathing on his own and walking in a Miami hospital.

RELATED: See which celebs were at the MTV Movie Awards

Joseph Carozza says his client's condition has been upgraded to serious more than a week after Kingston crashed his watercraft into a bridge off Miami Beach. A female passenger also was injured.

RELATED: Learn all about Sean's music career on MSN

Kingston has been hospitalized since the May 29 crash. Carozza says Kingston walked Monday morning for the first time since the crash.

In an email, the publicist said Kingston thanks his friends, family and fans for their prayers and well wishes.

RELATED: Check out how your favorite celebs spend their off time