MIAMI (AP) -- Sean Kingston's publicist says the hip-hop singer has been stabilized and moved to the intensive care unit at a hospital in Florida after crashing his watercraft.

Joseph Carozza said in a press release late Monday morning that Kingston was moved from the trauma unit to the ICU. He says Sean's family is grateful for everyone's prayers and support.

Wildlife officials say Kingston and a woman were on the watercraft Sunday night when it hit the Palm Island Bridge in Miami Beach. Jorge Pino, a spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, says authorities are investigating the crash.

Kingston rose to fame with his 2007 hit "Beautiful Girls."

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Jorge Pino says Kingston and a female passenger were injured when the watercraft hit the Palm Island Bridge around 6 p.m. Sunday. Pino says both were hospitalized early Monday at Ryder Trauma Center, but he didn't know their conditions.

Pino says authorities are investigating the crash, and "nothing at this point would indicate that alcohol played a role."

A representative for his label Epic Records confirmed early Monday that Kingston was in a crash and "was now stabilized." No further information was provided.

Kingston rose to fame with his 2007 hit "Beautiful Girls" and was also featured on songs by artists including Justin Bieber.

