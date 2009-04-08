FORT LEE, N.J. (AP) -- Whitney Houston is countersuing her stepmother for $1.6 million.

The Grammy-winning singer claims Barbara Houston owes her the money for failing to make payments on the Fort Lee, N.J., condominium where she has lived since 1987.

Barbara Houston initiated the legal tussle last year when she claimed the 45-year-old singer improperly kept proceeds from John Houston's $1 million insurance policy after he died in 2003. Barbara Houston claimed the singer was supposed to subtract $723,000 from the insurance money to provide her stepmother with a clear title.

The singer says she provided her father with a mortgage loan to purchase the condo and was still owed most of the principal and all the interest when he died.