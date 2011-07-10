RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Sheryl Crow, hailed as a champion of wild horses that roam the range in the West, is being criticized by a national animal rights group.

The "All I Wanna Do" singer plans to donate some proceeds from her July 22 concert at a Wyoming rodeo to a wild-horse protection group that's suing the government to halt a big mustang roundup in Nevada.

But Illinois-based Showing Animals Respect and Kindness is calling on the Colorado-based Cloud Foundation to reject the donation. It's accusing Crow of hypocrisy for performing at Cheyenne Frontier Days where it claims wild horses are abused.

Cloud Foundation officials say Crow is a true champion of wild horses, and the criticism is unjustified because rodeos are prohibited from using mustangs removed from the range by the government.