Sir Elton John woke up the astronauts on the final NASA shuttle mission on Thursday with a specially-recorded message - before the crew heard a clip of his track "Rocket Man."

The team manning the shuttle Atlantis took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida last week to carry supplies and spare parts to the International Space Station.

And they were given a starry treat on Thursday as NASA bosses broadcast a message from Sir Elton.

He said, "Good morning, Atlantis, this is Elton John. We wish you much success on your mission and a huge thank you to all the men and women at NASA who worked on the shuttle for the last three decades."

Atlantis's commander Christopher Ferguson replied, "Elton John. Music legend. Wow. That is absolutely fantastic."

The crew was then played a short clip of the musician's 1972 track "Rocket Man," according to Sky News.

There have been 135 flights into space since the shuttle program was launched in 1981.