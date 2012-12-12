Christina's latest Voice look, Lindsay's possible jail time and Sir Ian McKellen's false alarm: See what Us Weekly's preferred partners are buzzing about in this Wednesday's roundup!

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's October nuptials were the most searched wedding of 2012 -- according to Google, anyway (Just Jared)

Meanwhile, Whitney Houston was the most Googled phrase (Vulture)

Channel your inner Sasha Fierce with some helpful hints from Beyonce's makeup artist (ET Online)

Why Lindsay Lohan will probably avoid jail time -- again (The Stir)

Who doesn't love love? Check out the sweetest celeb PDA moments of the year! (PopSugar)

Sir Ian McKellen's rep says the actor's quotes were "taken out of context" and that he does NOT have prostate cancer (Zap2It)

From Miley Cyrus' punky cut to Kate Middleton's bangs, take a look back at the most buzzed-about hair transformations of the year (The Daily Beast)

The always over-the-top Christina Aguilera went with a rather interesting look for the Voice semifinals results show Tuesday (toofab)

Donald Trump is lobbying hard to get Anna Wintour a British or French ambassador gig (Fashionista)

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sir Ian McKellen Does Not Have Prostate Cancer, Says Rep