LONDON (AP) -- Some of the world's biggest pop stars will perform in front of Buckingham Palace to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee.

The lineup will include former Beatle Paul McCartney, singers Elton John and Shirley Bassey and popular boy band JLS.

Concert organizers say that many more stars, including some from America and Australia, will be on the bill.

Take That star Gary Barlow, organizing the early June gala event, said Tuesday he hopes as many as half a million people are able to see the concert from the public areas in front of the palace.

It will also be broadcast on television and radio.

Some 10,000 tickets will be awarded by ballot by lottery. Tickets will also include entry into the palace garden for a picnic.

The queen and husband Prince Philip plan to attend.