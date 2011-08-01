LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Oscar-winning actress Sissy Spacek has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 61-year-old actress was honored Monday with star number 2,443 on Hollywood Boulevard.

Spacek is known for her role as the troubled teen in "Carrie" and she won an Academy Award for her portrayal of country singer Loretta Lynn in the 1981 movie "Coal Miner's Daughter."

Her latest movie, "The Help," comes out later this month.