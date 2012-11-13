Tamera Mowry Gives Birth to Son Aden John Tanner Housley

UsWeekly

Tamera Mowry's little one is finally here!

The reality star gave birth to her first child with husband Adam Housley in Los Angeles on Monday Nov. 12, a son named Aden John Tanner Housley, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Aden weighed in at 9 pounds, 5 ounces.

Shortly before welcoming her bundle of joy, Mowry, 33, tweeted that she had begun to dream that her then-unborn baby was already here.

"Had a dream about my son. Woke up wanting to hold him," the former "Sister, Sister" star wrote. "Oh wait, haven't delivered yet. So I rubbed my belly instead. Can't wait to kiss his face."

In October 2011, Mowry told Us Weekly she had already learned plenty about parenting from her twin sis, Tia. (Tia's son Cree was born on June 28, 2011).

"When my sister was pregnant, she told me everything that I needed to know about pregnancy," the actress shared, joking that because of her sister's overshares, she's "not having kids anytime soon!"

Mowry wed Housley, a FOX News correspondent, on May 15, 2011.

