The woman who lured "Sister Wives" star Meri Brown into an online relationship has been found by a tabloid magazine, but she maintains that she's not the culprit.

However, in a guerrilla-style interview with the magazine in Shindler, Okla., the woman, Jackie Overton, has a hard time keeping her story straight.

In audio recorded during the incident, she denied her identity when asked by In Touch Weekly. She even struggled to state her name, which she said was "Ka, Case… Kelsey Williams."

The magazine says, the real Kelsey Williams is actually a cheerleader with Oklahoma City Thunder basketball team.

She even denied that she knew anyone named Jackie Overton after being shown a picture of herself. Then she said admitted the photos look like "Jackie." The exchange is painful. "Kelsey" said she was housesitting for a friend.

"The picture you showed me looks like her. But that's not me. I have no idea," she said (See the photos of Jackie here.)

In the online relationship with Meri, Jackie posed as a businessman from Chicago named Sam Cooper. Hours after the magazine approached the woman it claims to be at the center of the scandal, the phone number provided for "Sam Cooper" -- which was also connected to Jackie and another fake identity (a woman named Lindsay who claimed to be Sam's assistant) -- had been disconnected.

Shortly thereafter, the website used as a front for "Sam's" business was taken offline as well, the magazine claimed.

Meri revealed the relationship earlier this month, but said her large family was sticking by her side.

"During an emotional and vulnerable time earlier this year, I began speaking with someone online who turned out to be not who they said they were," she said. "I never met this person and I regret being drawn into this situation, but I hope because of it I can help others who find themselves in similar circumstances."