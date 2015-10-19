If you thought the romantic entanglements of the stars of "Sister Wives" were confusing before, prepare yourself for the latest mind-boggling report: Before she was a sister wife, Kody Brown's second wife, Janelle, was his sister-in-law.

According to RadarOnline, Janelle was previously married to Adam Clark Barber, the brother of Kody's first wife Meri. The website obtained court documents that show the duo were married for nearly two years and finalized their divorce on June 8, 1990.

The documents show that the reality-TV star won their home in Salt Lake City, Utah, while her ex-husband walked away with their three automobiles: a 1988 Chevrolet Cavalier, a 1952 Chevrolet pick-up and a 1981 Suzuki motorcycle.

According to Janelle's bio on the official "Sister Wives" website, the mother of six fell in love with Kody while she was still technically married to her first husband.

"I met Kody in the fall of 1989, even though he may not remember it," she says. "When he walked into the room I looked at him and had that feeling of remembering something I had forgotten. It was a singular experience."

"I had known Meri's family for several years before the night I met Kody," she adds.

No kidding! Janelle apparently forgot to mention that she knew Kody because they were part of the same extended family.

Radar reports that Meri and Adam's sister Elaine confirmed the love triangle but declined to comment further.

Kody and Janelle now share six children: Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savanah.

The patriarch of the polygamous family also counts Robyn and Christine among his four wives.

This is hardly the first scandal to rock the TLC reality-TV family in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Meri fessed up having an online affair with an individual she thought was a man but who turned out to be a woman. Not longer after, Radar revealed that Janelle and Kody's 19-year-old daughter Maddie is engaged to a member of her extended family: her aunt's 28-year-old brother Caleb Brush.