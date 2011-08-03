NEW YORK (AP) -- Lauren Ambrose will be stepping into Barbra Streisand's big shoes in a revival of "Funny Girl" that is heading to Broadway.

The former star of "Six Feet Under" has been cast as Fanny Brice in a production that will play the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles before arriving in New York in the spring of 2012.

It will be the first Broadway production of the musical since it originally opened in 1964. It features music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and a book by Isobel Lennart, as well as songs like "Don't Rain on My Parade" and "People."

Ambrose has previously appeared on Broadway in "Awake and Sing!" and "Exit the King" and starred in the Shakespeare in the Park productions of "Romeo and Juliet" and "Hamlet."