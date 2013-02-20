SJP Frightens Fans With Chinese Bazaar Cover

By Jen Odell

Fun, flirty, fortysomething -- or "demonic alien"?

We're guessing that's not the question editors at the Chinese edition of Harper's Bazaar hoped would spring to readers' minds upon seeing Sarah Jessica Parker's March 2013 cover.

Alas, what appears to be a heavily Photoshopped image of SJP renders the "Sex and the City" veteran better-suited to play Mulder and Scully's "X Files" nemesis than the love of Mr. Big's life.

As Today reports, fans are already speaking out about the creepy cover. The demonic alien concern was expressed on the Shanghaiist blog's Facebook page by reader Ilsa Mac, who observed: "Wow... every tool in photoshop and then some.. and yet somehow she looks like a demonic alien."

PS Disasters, which tracks Photoshop horror stories, concurs, asking "Sarah … is that you?"

What's your take? Photo editing nightmare ... or alien actress? Click through the pics and judge for yourself!

