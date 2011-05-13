KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) -- An influential Jamaican drummer who played with The Skatalites and helped develop the ska beat, has died. Lloyd Knibb was 80.

Knibb's wife, Enid, says that her husband died from liver cancer late Thursday.

She says he was receiving treatment in the U.S. but had returned to Jamaica this week.

Knibb was an original member of The Skatalites, a Jamaican ska and reggae band created in 1964. His frenetic style was one of the band's hallmarks.

The Skatalites broke up in the 1960s, but reunited two decades later in New York. Two of their albums were nominated for Grammy awards.

Knibb last performed with The Skatalites in April.

He is survived by his wife, five children, seven grandchildren and a great grandchild.