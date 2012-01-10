French bulldog 1, Kim Kardashian 0.

Although the single reality star, 31, appeared in a sexed-up Super Bowl ad for Skechers sneakers in February 2011, she's been replaced in the 2012 campaign by an adorable little pooch.

PHOTOS: Why 2011 was Kim Kardashian's worst year ever

The 2011 spot featured Kardashian wrestling with a half-naked man and showing off a sneaker; the 2012 spot features a French bulldog, wearing GOrun sneakers, racing a pack of greyhounds.

But executives for Skechers told USA Today that Kardashian's messy personal life -- her Oct. 31 divorce filing from Kris Humphries -- has nothing to do with the snub.

PHOTOS: Craziest headlines of 2011

"Kim got us more attention than we ever dreamed," Leonard Armato, president of Skechers Fitness, told USA Today, noting that Skechers is launching a "high-tech" shoe business. "We have to establish Skechers as more than a lifestyle company."

Kardashian's contract with the company expired at the end of last year; she helped company grow from 100,000 to 400,000 Facebook fans, Armato said.

Skechers told Us Weekly in a statement the reality star "has had a tremendously positive effect" on their brand. "Not only did Kim's Skechers Super Bowl ad generate over 1.6 Billion positive media impressions for Skechers, but she played a big part in Skechers moving up last year from 388 to 99 among companies with the highest brand trust."

"While Kim's contract with Skechers simply came to an end at the end of last year, we continue to have a great relationship with her as we do with all the other talent who have worked with the brand over the years," Skechers' statement continued.

VIDEO: Kris Humphries mocks Kim's weight before their split

One human who does appear in the new commercial: Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, now the team of Kardashian's brother-in-law Lamar Odom.

"I'm not Kim Kardashian," Cuban says. "But one of the things I do know is high technology and how to use it. "

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly