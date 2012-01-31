While most people list breakouts, fine lines and hyperpigmentation as their biggest skin issues, one of the most common issues can be found on upper arms.

Keratosis pilaris is an annoying condition that resembles acne (because it looks like little red bumps), but requires a different kind of treatment.

In the video above, celeb dermatologist and Physician's Formula consulting doc, Meghan O'Brien, explains why keratosis pilaris happens and shares her top advice for getting smooth skin on your arms.

