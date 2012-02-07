Skin Fix: How to Make Pores Appear Smaller
Even stars aren't born with perfect skin (well, most of them anyway), relying on a team of top-notch pros to obliterate acne, flatten fine lines and conceal cellulite.
VIDEO: How to get rid of red bumps
But even the best derms in the business can't shrink the size of their pores. In fact, nothing can. However, there are a few easy ways to make them less noticeable.
PHOTOS: Celebs favorite moisturizers
In the video above, celeb dermatologist and Physician's Formula consulting doc, Meghan O'Brien, clears up a few complexion misconceptions and shares her tips for minimizing the appearance of pores.
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Dec. 12, 2018 2019 SAG Awards Nominees -- See their reactions