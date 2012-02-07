Even stars aren't born with perfect skin (well, most of them anyway), relying on a team of top-notch pros to obliterate acne, flatten fine lines and conceal cellulite.

But even the best derms in the business can't shrink the size of their pores. In fact, nothing can. However, there are a few easy ways to make them less noticeable.

In the video above, celeb dermatologist and Physician's Formula consulting doc, Meghan O'Brien, clears up a few complexion misconceptions and shares her tips for minimizing the appearance of pores.

