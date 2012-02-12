She's back in action!

It's no secret that Adele is one of the most anticipated artists of the evening at the 2012 GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles Sunday, where she performs for the first time since her throat surgery back in November.

So naturally, knowing that all eyes would be on her, the singer -- showing off a newly svelte figure -- hit the Staples Center red carpet clad in a gorgeous shimmering black Giorgio Armani gown with 3/4 sleeves teamed with a jaw-dropping 12.4-carat diamond and platinum microwave ring by Harry Winston.

The "Someone Like You" singer, who has nabbed an impressive six GRAMMY nominations in major categories, has been keeping her powerful vocal chords on rest since doctors urged her to undergo vocal chord surgery five months ago.

"I'm immensely proud to have been asked to perform at this year's GRAMMY Awards," the 23-year-old said in January. "It's an absolute honor to be included in such a night and for it to be my first performance in months is very exciting and of course nerve-racking, but what a way to get back into it all."

