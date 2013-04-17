SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A major South Korean broadcaster says it has banned PSY's new music video because the rapper is shown abusing public property.

The "Gentleman" video opens with PSY kicking a cone that says "no parking."

State-funded KBS said Thursday the scene doesn't meet its standards as a public broadcaster. Two spokesmen say KBS has banned other videos for similar reasons in the past.

They spoke anonymously because they say it is the broadcaster's company policy.

"Gentleman" was released last week on YouTube as a follow-up to PSY's viral "Gangnam Style." It features a fast-paced electro pop song and has surpassed 139 million views.

"Gangnam Style" brought the 35-year-old singer global fame. It is YouTube's most watched video with 1.5 billion views since its release last summer.

