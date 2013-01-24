Billboard -- Skrillex moves 26-13 on the Social 50 chart following the release of A$AP Rocky 's debut album, "Long.Live.A$AP," which dropped during the charting week. Why? Skrillex is featured on the set's "Wild for the Night," which also debuts on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 82.

The Social 50 chart ranks the most popular artists on YouTube, Vevo, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Wikipedia, Myspace and Instagram. The chart's methodology blends weekly additions of friends/fans/followers along with artist pageviews, song plays and reactions.

"Wild for the Night" is available to listen to on Skrillex's YouTube channel, and has received over 800,000 views since it was posted a week ago. The boost in his online stats are further fueled by the release of a new video for "Summit," featuring Ellie Goulding, a single included on his 2011 "Bangarang" EP.

The clip (which follows a group of partying twenty-somethings who end up at a Skrillex concert) has racked up over 2.5 million views since its Jan. 2 debut.

The combined popularity of these video releases have contributed to over 12.7 million views to his YouTube channel for the week (Skrillex does not have a VEVO channel), equating to a 20% rise in weekly overall plays. This activity generated a 42% rise in weekly conversation on the Facebook platform, where he added 131,000 fans during the week. He also added 37,000 followers on Twitter and over 31,000 on SoundCloud.

Shakira's World Baby Shower: Shakira makes a substantial jump (16-6) on the tally due to a large amount of activity generated around her baby shower social awareness campaign through UNICEF.

"Every expectant parent around the world shares all the same hopes and dreams for their children," Shakira wrote in a post on her Facebook page. "Yet many don't share the same opportunities that afford them a happy childhood free of preventable or easily cured diseases. This is why we want to invite you to our World Baby Shower in association with UNICEF. With your help we can change this."

On the custom micro-site, users can log in through Facebook or Twitter, visit her and boyfriend Gerard Pique's virtual living room and make donations starting at $5. The campaign encourages social activation and sharing, and has helped the Columbian star achieve a 255% rise in conversation on the Facebook platform over the previous week, leading to the addition of 351,000 new fans to her fan base (up 39% from last week).

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Sets Up 'Shop': Also making a Social 50 debut concurrent with the rise of their hit single "Thrift Shop" to the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 are Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, who enter the Social 50 tally at No. 43. The duo's steady rise onto the chart comes after a 45% increase in weekly video views for the week, adding 13 million YouTube plays to their name. A 59% rise in weekly conversation on the Facebook platform subsequently adds 73,000 fans on Facebook, a rise also reflected on Twitter where Macklemore added 27,000 new followers.

Rounding out the rest of the top 10, Nicki Minaj rises 14-8 with the debut of the latest season of "American Idol" where she co-stars as a judge. Justin Bieber and One Direction remain in their deadlock in the Nos. 1 and 2 slots, respectively. Rihanna (5-3) flip flops with Britney Spears (3-5) around Taylor Swift who remains at No. 4. Bruno Mars tumbles (6-7) as does Beyonce (7-9). Selena Gomez falls (8-10) to anchor the chart.

