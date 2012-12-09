LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Bond is in a box-office photo finish with Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny.

According to studio estimates Sunday, the Bond tale "Skyfall" took in $11 million to move back to No. 1 in its fifth weekend.

That puts it narrowly ahead of "Rise of the Guardians," the animated adventure of Santa, the Easter Bunny and other mythological heroes that pulled in $10.5 million.

The two movies inched ahead of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2," which had been tops for three-straight weekends. The "Twilight" finale earned $9.2 million, slipping into a tight race for No. 3 with "Lincoln," which was close behind with $9.1 million.

The only new wide release, Gerard Butler's romantic comedy "Playing for Keeps," flopped with $6 million, coming in at No. 6.