Skyler is totally stylin'!

He may be less than 1-year-old, but Rachel Zoe's first-born son with hubby Roger Berman has managed to experience what most fashion-loving girls and guys would kill for.

In NYC on Monday, the tot was spotted on the hip of his star stylist mom, 40, where she's been out and about for the city's Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week runway shows. (She presented her Rachel Zoe Collection on Saturday.)

While Zoe was sporting her usual all-black wardrobe complete with round sunglasses and a long fur coat, Skyler rocked tiny black motorcycle boots, black pants, a brown cable-knit sweater and a striped knit cap.

Back in October, the Rachel Zoe Project star's BFF, hairstylist and makeup pro, Joey Maalouf, told Us Weekly that Skyler, coming as no surprise, has a serious wardrobe.

"Skyler's closet is so maj. He has the best wardrobe I have ever seen. I think he's accumulating more clothes than Rachel," Maalouf said.

