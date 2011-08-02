SLASH had a nightmare flight home to Los Angeles from Serbia on Monday (01Aug11) after the toilets broke on his plane.

The former "Guns N' Roses" star touched down in Minnesota for a routine lay-over, but when the rocker boarded his new plane for the last leg of his trip, the jet's bathroom plumbing stalled mid-flight.

According to TMZ.com, flight attendants stopped serving beverages and politely asked passengers to limit their toilet use until the issue could be fixed.

The plane eventually made an emergency stop in Salt Lake City, Utah, where the problem was then corrected.

Taking to Twitter.com to vent his frustration, Slash posted, "Left Serbia 8am, just arrived in LA, 10:30pm. Delays, broken toilets, u name it. Gotta love (airline) Delta."

Each passenger was reportedly gifted an $100 voucher for the inconvenience.