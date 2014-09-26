SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y. (AP) — "Sleepy Hollow" is coming to Sleepy Hollow.

Two of the actors from the Fox TV series, Orlando Jones and Lyndie Greenwood, are cutting a ribbon in the New York village to open the Halloween season.

The village administrator says the Headless Horseman also is taking part Friday evening. He says the actors also are visiting the grave of Washington Irving in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.

Irving's eerie 1819 short story, "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," has helped make the village and surrounding area a tourist destination at Halloween.

It also inspired the TV show, in which story hero Ichabod Crane is transported to the modern world.

But the TV show is produced in Wilmington, North Carolina, rather than Sleepy Hollow, which is 25 miles north of New York City.