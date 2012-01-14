Heather Locklear is safe and back home.

The "Melrose Place" star, 50, was discharged from the Intensive Care Unit at Los Robles Hospital & Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, Calif., early Friday evening, a hospital spokesperson told TMZ.

The actress was rushed to the facility Wednesday evening after reportedly ingesting a dangerous mix of prescription drugs and alcohol. The spokesperson added that the scary incident was not a suicide attempt by the star, who has been treated for substance abuse in the past.

According to the spokesperson, Locklear was smiling and chatty upon her discharge.

The actress' parents William and Diane "wanted everybody to know that she's doing well, she's fine, she's not in any danger, she's healthy," hospital spokeswoman Kris Carraway-Bowman told KCAL-TV Thursday.

Last year, Locklear ended her engagement to "Melrose Place" costar Jack Wagner.